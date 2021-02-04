NFL COVID-19 Protocols Evolve in View of Ensuring a Safe Super Bowl LV

NFL COVID-19 Protocols Evolve in View of Ensuring a Safe Super Bowl LV

HNGN

Published

Despite the uphill battle faced by the NFL in mitigating coronavirus, the NFL kept on track in their season. The league's executives put health and safety at the forefront, evolving its protocols to have a safe Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Full Article