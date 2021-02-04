Despite the uphill battle faced by the NFL in mitigating coronavirus, the NFL kept on track in their season. The league's executives put health and safety at the forefront, evolving its protocols to have a safe Super Bowl LV on Sunday.Full Article
NFL COVID-19 Protocols Evolve in View of Ensuring a Safe Super Bowl LV
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sports, Gambling and Hollywood Meet in VegasWINNERS Video Podcast Co-Hosted by Former Baywatch Star Angelica Bridges and VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root
*LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 /* Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports..
Accesswire