SpaceX confirms 60 Starlink satellites deployed
SpaceX confirms that 60 new Starlink satellites were deployed into orbit early Thursday; the satellites are part of an internet access system. (Feb. 4)
This is the company’s 19th launch in an attempt to set up a constellation of internet streaming satellites.
Have you recently seen a long train of lights across the sky? It's not aliens or stars; it's satellites.