New report finds "toxic heavy metals" in popular baby foods
The report says baby food from several of the country's largest manufacturers have "significant levels" of substances including lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury.Full Article
A new government report found several baby food products contain toxic heavy metals; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
