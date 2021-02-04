Trump campaign pollster releases "autopsy report" on how he lost 2020 election

A new report released by former President Trump's chief pollster in the 2020 campaign details the reasons behind his election defeat. It shows how he lost support among key groups of voters who disapproved of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and considered him dishonest and untrustworthy. Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt has been covering the story and joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the key findings.