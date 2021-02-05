"Who cares!": Trump resigns from Screen Actors Guild
Published
"While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2," Mr. Trump wrote.Full Article
Published
"While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2," Mr. Trump wrote.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump resigned his membership in the Screen Actors Guild with a letter saying, "Who cares?" The union had..
President Trump is resigning from the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists after they..
President Trump is resigning from the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists after they..