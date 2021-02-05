Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use authorization of COVID vaccine
Johnson & Johnson has filed for emergency use authorization from the FDA for its coronavirus vaccine. If approved, this would be the third vaccine in the U.S. as concerns mount over emerging variants. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN to discuss how new strains of the virus are impacting our path to recovery.Full Article