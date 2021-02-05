LeBron: Having All-Star Game during pandemic a "slap in the face"
Published
"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," the Lakers star said.Full Article
Published
"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," the Lakers star said.Full Article
LeBron James and De'Aaron Fox think the NBA All-Star Game is a "stupid" idea and "a slap in the face".
LeBron James says holding an NBA All-Star Game amid the coronavirus pandemic is a "slap in the face" for players.