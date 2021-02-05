Biden Takes Hardline Stance, Sends Warship into Taiwan Strait Amidst Chinese Threats

The US Navy sends warship in the Taiwan Strait to sail international waters, despite Chinese opposition to American ships plying the Strait. China claims in this body of water is denied, and assert the right to sail.

