The US Navy sends warship in the Taiwan Strait to sail international waters, despite Chinese opposition to American ships plying the Strait. China claims in this body of water is denied, and assert the right to sail.Full Article
Biden Takes Hardline Stance, Sends Warship into Taiwan Strait Amidst Chinese Threats
A US Navy warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Biden became commander in chief
A Chinese government spokesman said their military "is ready to respond to all threats and provocations at any time."
