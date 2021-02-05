Doctor discusses testing for COVID-19 variants and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine

A third coronavirus vaccine could be available in the U.S. by the end of the month. Johnson and Johnson has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its vaccine for emergency use. "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports several of the new variants of the virus are spreading, and CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with infectious disease specialist Dr. Uzma Syed, director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in New York.