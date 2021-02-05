GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts House vote removing her from committees

The House voted to remove Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments because of her past embracing of conspiracy theories. Before the vote, Greene told the House she no longer holds some of those extreme views and now believes school shootings and the 9/11 attacks were real. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports from Washington on Greene's reaction, and CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan joined CBSN to discuss what further actions Democrats could take against the lawmaker.