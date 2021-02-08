South Africa Suspends Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine
Johannesburg said it would pause its AstraZenaca inoculation program because of the vaccine's limited effectiveness against the COVID variant dominant in the country
South Africa has suspended the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to healthcare staff after a study suggested it was not..
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt says he is still confident in the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite South Africa's plans to pause..