Tom Brady Bags 7th Super Bowl Title, Leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Victory

HNGN

Tom Brady continues to cement his being the G.O.A.T in the NFL as he clinches his 7th Super Bowl title and 5th Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in routing the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

