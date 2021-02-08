Many maskless at Tampa Super Bowl celebrations
Video from Tampa, Florida TV station WFTS of at least some Super Bowl celebrations showed many people cheering for the Tampa Bay Buccanees without wearing masks. (Feb. 8)
[NFA] Super Bowl celebrations kicked off in Tampa, Florida, this week amid unprecedented circumstances, as locals prepared to cheer..