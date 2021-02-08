Alex Kearns' parents are set to sue Robinhood over his suicide
Published
In the wrongful death suit, Alex Kearns' parents accuse the company of targeting unsophisticated traders like their son.Full Article
Published
In the wrongful death suit, Alex Kearns' parents accuse the company of targeting unsophisticated traders like their son.Full Article
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Last June, 20-year-old Alex Kearns died by suicide, blaming stock trading app..
Parents sue Robinhood app over son's suicide