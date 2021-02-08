Legal expert on Trump's First Amendment defense in impeachment trial
Published
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will argue that his rhetoric leading up to the assault on the Capitol on January 6 is protected by the First Amendment. Ilya Shapiro, director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" about the upcoming Senate trial and the mistake he says the House impeachment managers made in crafting their case.Full Article