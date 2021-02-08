Bitcoin prices soar as Tesla says it bought $1.5 billion worth
Elon Musk's electric car company will also soon allow customers to buy its vehicles with bitcoin.Full Article
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced today it has bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to achieve “more flexibility” and to..