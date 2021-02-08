Singers Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. on their unique Super Bowl performances, an unconventional game
Critically acclaimed singers and songwriters Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their renditions of the National Anthem and "America the Beautiful" that kicked off Sunday night's big game. They talk about performing at an unconventional Super Bowl due to the pandemic and reflect on what it means to be Black women at the Super Bowl during this time in our nation.Full Article