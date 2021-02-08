Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society Expands Relationship With Amazon, Adds First-Look Film Deal

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society is expanding its relationship with Amazon Studios, the two companies announced Saturday.



The new deal expands on the existing first-look TV deal Outlier Society signed with the streamer in 2019. The partnership now encompasses an exclusive overall TV agreement and a first-look film deal. Described as a “360-degree creative relationship,” the partnership will also see the actor and his company collaborate with Amazon’s other businesses, including fashion, technology, books and music.



The expanded deal comes ahead of the April release of “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” produced by and starring Jordan.



*Also Read:* Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke Says Her Golden Globes Noms 'Lead the Cultural Conversation'



“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society!,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “Michael, Liz and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious and addictive content that can reach our global audience. They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line. We can’t wait for everyone to see Without Remorse, our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe – it’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”



“Bringing Outlier Society’s slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us,” Jordan added. “Amazon’s global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I’m thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this Spring.”



