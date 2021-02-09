Ex-Clinton impeachment general counsel on Trump: "This is going to be a very unusual trial"

The second impeachment trial against former President Trump is moving forward even as Republicans say they're unlikely to vote to convict him. Stewart Verdery, who served as general counsel to Republican Senate Majority Whip Don Nickles during the 1999 impeachment trial of former President Clinton, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with his expectations for Tuesday's proceedings and more on what differentiates an impeachment trial from a criminal trial.