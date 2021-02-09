Christina Milian is set to take over Naya Rivera's role in the Step Up television series, the Starz channel has revealed.Full Article
Christina Milian to take over Naya Rivera's role in TV series
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Christina Milian to Replace the Late Naya Rivera in 'Step Up' Series
Wibbitz Top Stories
Christina Milian to Replace the Late
Naya Rivera in 'Step Up' Series.
On Feb. 8, Starz announced that Milian will be..
-
Christina Milian Hopes to Honor Naya Rivera With Role Takeover on 'Step Up' Series
AceShowbiz
-
Christina Milian to take over Naya Rivera’s role in Step Up TV series
Belfast Telegraph
-
Naya Rivera To Be Replaced By Christina Milian On 'Step Up' Series
Just Jared Jr
-
Christina Milian to Replace the Late Naya Rivera in Starz's Step Up Series
E! Online
You might like
More coverage
Christina Milian to Replace the Late Naya Rivera in Starz’s ‘Step Up’ TV Series
Christina Milian has been cast in the leading role of Collette for Starz’s “Step Up” TV series, a part originally played by..
The Wrap
Christina Milian Is Replacing the Late Naya Rivera in Starz's 'Step Up'
Starz’s Step Up television series is continuing despite the tragic death of Naya Rivera, and Christina Milian has been tapped as..
Just Jared