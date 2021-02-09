Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell dead at 61
Sowell had a terminal illness, officials said. He was fighting the death penalty he got after being convicted of killing 11 women between 2007 and 2009.Full Article
Mr. Sowell, who was sentenced to death in 2011, murdered 11 women and hid the remains of his victims on his property.