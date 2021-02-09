Texas Representative Ron Wright Dies After Contracting COVID-19
Published
North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright has died. Wright, who had been battling lung cancer since 2020 and recently contracted COVID-19, died Sunday night.Full Article
Published
North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright has died. Wright, who had been battling lung cancer since 2020 and recently contracted COVID-19, died Sunday night.Full Article
Rep. Wright had been battling lung cancer with he got COVID-19.
Republican Representative
Ron Wright , Dies of COVID-19.
The Texas Congressman had also been battling..