Fox News Asks Court To Dismiss $2.7 Billion Defamation Suit
Published
Smartmatic, an election technology company, sued the network for its "disinformation campaign" waged by people unhappy with President Biden's election victory.Full Article
Published
Smartmatic, an election technology company, sued the network for its "disinformation campaign" waged by people unhappy with President Biden's election victory.Full Article
Fox News on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by the voting machine company Smartmatic, calling the..
Electronic voting systems maker Smartmatic on Thursday sued Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News cable network and Rudolph Giuliani, a..