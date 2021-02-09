Tom Brady apologized via text message to Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu for their on-field verbal fights based on a source with knowledge of the Brady apology.Full Article
Tyrann Mathieu Receives a Tom Brady Apology Text Following Super Bowl Field Altercation
