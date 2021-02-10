French government seeks law to set age for sexual consent at 15
New push to enshrine children's protections comes amid huge public pressure after a wave of revelations about violence by parents and authority figures.Full Article
PARIS (AP) — France’s government wants to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child..