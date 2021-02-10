Shia LaBeouf, CAA Part Ways Following FKA Twigs’ Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and his agency CAA have gone their separate ways, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.



According to the individual, the two parties split a month ago when LaBeouf decided to take a break from acting and to focus on recovery — he is currently receiving inpatient care. A spokesperson for LaBeouf has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



The news comes after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against the actor in December accusing LaBeouf of “relentless abuse,” inflicting emotional distress and of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease while they were in a relationship.



LaBeouf has denied some of the accusations against him but, significantly, apologized for his behavior, tacitly acknowledging that at least some of her accusations were true. Since then, he has been accused of emotional abuse by other women.



Since the lawsuit was filed and more allegations surfaced, Netflix scrubbed the actor’s name from promotional material for “Pieces of a Woman,” in which he stars alongside Vanessa Kirby, and Olivia Wilde fired LaBeouf from her movie “Don’t Worry Darling” for violating her “zero a-hole policy.”



Earlier this month, CAA dropped Marilyn Manson following the abuse accusations leveled against him by his ex-fiancée, “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood, and multiple other women. And late last week, William Morris Endeavor dropped Armie Hammer amid a social media firestorm of what the actor calls “bulls–t claims” about him. Leaked messages purported to detail the star’s sex life, including a supposed interest in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on an Instagram account under the name House of Effie.



A spokesperson for CAA has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



Variety first reported the news.





