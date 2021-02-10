Online critics slam Aunt Jemima’s new name Pearl Milling Company
Published
Aunt Jemima’s new name, Pearl Milling Company, is getting battered online for sounding like an unappetizing “gravel mining company” or “a James Bond villain.”Full Article
'You go woke and become a joke': Aunt Jemima's new name Pearl Milling Company is panned as people say it sounds like a gravel..
PepsiCo said on Tuesday its Aunt Jemima products, including pancake mixes and syrups, will be given a new name: Pearl Milling..