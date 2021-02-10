Ken Jennings pays tribute to Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"
Published
"Let's be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved," Jennings said to open the show.Full Article
Published
"Let's be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved," Jennings said to open the show.Full Article
'Jeopardy!' has announced four more guest hosts who will be taking the place of the late Alex Trebek.
First Jeopardy! champion reflects as Trebek hosts final episode