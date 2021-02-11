Georgia prosecutor launches criminal probe into Trump phone call with election officials
The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is investigating whether former President Trump's phone call to state election officials violated state law. In audio released from the January call, Mr. Trump is heard asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more on the investigation.Full Article