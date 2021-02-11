After four hours of debate where both sides reiterated their arguments, the senators are now voting on the constitutionality of an impeachment trial for a former president out of office. A simple majority is required to proceed.Full Article
Senate Upholds Trump Impeachment Trial as Constitutional on First Day
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump Is Infuriated With Impeachment Defense Lawyers
Wibbitz Top Stories
Trump Is Infuriated With
Impeachment Defense Lawyers.
Former President Donald Trump is furious
with the performance..
-
LIVE: Lead impeachment manager lays out a damning timeline of how Trump 'praised and encouraged and cultivated violence' before the Capitol siege
Business Insider
-
LIVE: Oral arguments set to kick off in Trump's Senate impeachment trial over the Capitol siege
Business Insider
-
Trump impeachment lawyer Castor defends trial performance, says Trump not upset with him
FOXNews.com
-
Opening arguments begin in Senate after harrowing first day of impeachment trial
CBS News
You might like
More coverage
'Bizzaro World:' John Avlon fires off on Trump's defense
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s John Avlon sounds off on the defense arguments of former President Trump’s lawyers during the first day of his second..
Trump’s Lawyers Losing Battle
HuffPost NOW News
What's next in Trump's second Senate impeachment trial?
WPTV News | West Palm Beach