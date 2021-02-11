An online court hearing had a surprise when the lawyer accidentally uses a cat filter during a zoom court session. He said he cannot remove it but was corrected; court sessions are not always serious.Full Article
Lawyer Unintentionally Uses Cat Filter During Zoom Court Session, Says "I Am Not a Cat!"
