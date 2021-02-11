The prosecution's case against Donald Trump is over - what's next?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'We are listening to Trump,' impeachment prosecutors use rioters' own words as evidence
USA Today News (International)
Prosecutors used the rioter's own words as they made their case against the former President, saying he incited them to storm the..
Justice Scalia quoted in defense: 'You can't ride with the cops, but root for the robbers'
USA Today News (Domestic)
You might like
More coverage
Rep. Raskin calls former President Trump 'inciter in chief' on day two of impeachment trial
USA Today News (Domestic)
Fiery words from the prosecution as the prosecution makes it case against former President Donald Trump.