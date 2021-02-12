Airplane skids off runway at Pittsburgh airport
A plane with 77 people on board slid off a taxiway before takeoff at Pittsburgh International Airport, but no injuries were reported. (Feb. 12)
KDKA's Amy Wadas reports from Pittsburgh International Airport where more than 70 people were uninjured when a plane skidded off..
Delta Air Lines flight 2231 heading to Atlanta slid off a taxiway before takeoff at around 6:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh International..