House impeachment managers rest their case against former President Trump

CBS News

Published

House impeachment managers rested their case on Thursday, wrapping up with a plea for accountability and a conviction. Their presentation included video statements from rioters who explicitly cited then-President Trump's words as their motive for storming the Capitol. Trump's lawyers begin their arguments today. CBS News' Debra Alfarone joins "CBSN AM" live from Capitol Hill with a look ahead to Day 4 of the trial.

