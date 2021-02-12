Walmart Website Mistakenly Let Those Under 65 With Medical Conditions Register For COVID-19 Vaccine
Walmarts rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine at nearly 120 stores across the state was not without its hiccups.Full Article
Indiana health officials will soon expand coronavirus vaccines to Hoosiers aged 60 to 65 as they continue to sidestep federal..
11pm-2021-01-15