Texas mom tackles suspect accused of peeping through teen daughter's window
A mom in Lake Jackson, Texas pulled off a football move to protect her children. Police dashcam footage shows Phyliss Pena tackling a man in the middle of her street last month. The suspect is accused of peeping into the bedroom window of her 15-year-old daughter. They held the suspect until officers caught up. The police chief wants to meet with Pena to commend her, and said he might even send her a job application.