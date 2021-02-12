Original ‘Real World: New York’ Cast to Reunite for Paramount+ Revival

MTV is reuniting the original cast of “The Real World: New York” for a revival series on the streaming service Paramount+, the company announced Friday.



Titled “The Real World Homecoming: New York,” the series will bring the original seven strangers — Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell — back to the New York City loft they shared back in 1992. MTV has recently started teasing the reunion with clips from the original show on its social media pages.



“Homecoming” is the start of a broader revival of the iconic reality TV franchise planned for the soon-to-be-rebranded streaming service. It will mark the show’s first return since 2019’s “Real World: Atlanta,” which was produced by MTV’s studio arm and aired on Facebook Watch.



*Also Read:* 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series 'Y:1883' Headed to Paramount+



The cast will revisit memorable moments from the groundbreaking reality series’ first season and discuss how the show transformed their lives. “The Real World Homecoming” will be available to stream March 4 on Paramount+.



“The Real World” is widely credited with pioneering the modern reality television genre, utilizing its premise of putting strangers together in a house to explore topics like HIV/AIDS, race, sexual orientation, mental health and addiction. The show ran for more than 30 seasons on MTV and spun off a number of other popular series including “Road Rules” and “The Challenge.”



“MTV’s The Real World has been credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series that tackled important and yet unrepresented topics of the time, from HIV/AIDS, Race, Gender, Orientation and Religion,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group, said. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises, it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all.”



Lily Neumeyer, Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are executive producers on the series for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and Trish Gold executive produce for Bunim/Murray Productions. Jacob Lane is a co-executive producer and George Verschoor is consulting producer.



