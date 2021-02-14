Trump's Acquittal Creates Aftershocks for the Republicans, Democrats in American Politics

Trump's Acquittal Creates Aftershocks for the Republicans, Democrats in American Politics

HNGN

Published

Trump’s acquittal creates aftershocks for both parties; the DEMS will invariably face backlash as the trial goes sideways is bad for them. These developments come as the new administration is perceived as incapable and not in the league of the Trump administration.

Full Article