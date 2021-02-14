Trump’s acquittal creates aftershocks for both parties; the DEMS will invariably face backlash as the trial goes sideways is bad for them. These developments come as the new administration is perceived as incapable and not in the league of the Trump administration.Full Article
Trump's Acquittal Creates Aftershocks for the Republicans, Democrats in American Politics
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
GOP Sees End to Future Office For Trump, Acquittal or Not
Veuer
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why some Senate Republicans feel former President Donald Trump should not be able to run for..
You might like
More coverage
USE THIS MORNING
WTAT
USE THIS MORNING