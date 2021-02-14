With former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial ending in an acquittal after five days of deliberation, many people wonder what the end of the trial could mean for the $1400 stimulus checks.Full Article
End of Trump's Impeachment Trial Frees Congress to Talk about $1,400 Stimulus Bill
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
With Republican firewall, U.S. Senate acquits Trump
Reuters - Politics
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from..
You might like
More coverage
Republican enthusiasm for Trump 2024 lags as impeachment trial nears end
Jerusalem Post
"Let me decide if he's guilty or not," Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy told reporters when asked if he could vote for Trump again.
Beating Back The Far Right Globally – OpEd
Eurasia Review