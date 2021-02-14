Kate Winslet on "Ammonite," and life during COVID
Published
The Oscar-winning actress (who has some familiarity with viral outbreaks from her 2011 thriller "Contagion") talks about promoting her new film in a pandemic.Full Article
Published
The Oscar-winning actress (who has some familiarity with viral outbreaks from her 2011 thriller "Contagion") talks about promoting her new film in a pandemic.Full Article
Kate Winslet has some familiarity with the dangers of viral outbreaks, having starred in the 2011 thriller "Contagion." Now,..