Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Robert Maraj, 64, was walking along a road on Long Island in New York when he was hit by a car that kept going. He died the next day in a hospital.Full Article
Robert Maraj, 64, was killed in Mineola. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the investigation.
New York rapper Nicki Minaj‘s father has reportedly died. Reports claim Robert Maraj had his life cut short following a fatal..