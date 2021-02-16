Capitol Police officers give vote of no confidence in leaders
Published
One police officer was killed in the January 6 assault on the Capitol, and two committed suicide. Scores of officers were injured.Full Article
Published
One police officer was killed in the January 6 assault on the Capitol, and two committed suicide. Scores of officers were injured.Full Article
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking..
Senators recollect the events that took place at the Capitol when hundreds stormed into the White House.