Biden presses forward with agenda as Pelosi calls for commission on Capitol riots

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's working to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as the Department of Homeland Security anticipates domestic terrorists to pose an increased threat to the government this year. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss the commission and the priorities for the Biden administration now that former President Donald Trump's impeachment has concluded.