Trump unloads on "dour, sullen, and unsmiling" McConnell
Published
The Senate minority leader voted against impeaching Trump Saturday but blamed the former president for the rioting at the Capitol on January 6.Full Article
Published
The Senate minority leader voted against impeaching Trump Saturday but blamed the former president for the rioting at the Capitol on January 6.Full Article
"He doesn't have what it takes, and never will," Trump said on Tuesday in response to McConnell's harsh floor speech about the..