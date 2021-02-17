Biden says vaccines will be available to all Americans by end of July in televised town hall
In his first televised town hall since taking office, President Biden said on Tuesday that vaccines will be available for every American who wants them by the end of July. He also said that teachers and school staff should be higher in priority for vaccines, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said vaccinating teachers is not required to reopen schools. Ed O'Keefe reports.Full Article