Jesse Plemons Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Jesse Plemons has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.



“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s book of the same name and is set in 1920s Oklahoma. The film depicts the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation — a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.



Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in the film, which is set at Apple. Plemons is set to take on the role of Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders, which was the role DiCaprio was originally going to play before he stepped to a secondary lead role.



*Also Read:* Lily Gladstone Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'



Scorsese produces and directs “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Appian Way Productions.



Jesse Plemons is best known for his roles in “Friday Night Lights” and “Breaking Bad.” His recent credits include Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and the comedy “Game Night,” and he can currently be seen in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” He will next be seen in “Jungle Cruise” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.



He is represented by TalentWorks and attorney David Matlof.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Apple, Paramount Teaming Up for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'



Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' With Leonardo DiCaprio Lands at Paramount



David Grann's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Rights Sell to Imperative for $5 Million