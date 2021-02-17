‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Revival in Development at Peacock

“The Real Housewives of Miami” revival that you’ve been waiting for is finally in the works at Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service revealed during the Television Critics Association press tour Wednesday.



Additionally, the young platform has ordered the Andy Cohen-hosted reality series “Ex Rated,” which features singles reading “raw, unfiltered” feedback in “exit surveys” from previous romantic partners.



If ordered to series, the “RHOM” revival would mark the fourth season of the Bravo franchise that originally ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, featuring cast members Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra throughout its run.



There is currently no word on which cast members would return for Season 4.



The “RHOM” revival project is being produced by Purveyors of Pop with Cohen, Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green serving as executive producers.



Meanwhile, “Housewives” producer Cohen is set as the host of Peacock’s “Ex Rated,” which “explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized ‘exit surveys’ to all of their previous romantic partners – from long-term relationships to casual hook-ups – to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last.”



Peacock promises the new show, which is also executive produced by Cohen, “is a revealing social experiment that looks at sex and relationships in a whole new light – it will be hilarious, shocking, awkward and even informative.”



“The series will challenge adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, unfiltered feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve,” per the streaming service.



The “Ex Rated” format is created and developed by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Mighty Productions (UK) and will be produced by BBC Studios. Eric Pankowski will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Ryan O’Dowd executive producing for BBC Studios, and Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycoft executive producers for Mighty Productions.



Also on Wednesday, Peacock ordered a six-episode docuseries “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” as well as an untitled comedy from Craig Robinson and ensemble comedy “Bust Down” from Lorne Michaels.



“Peacock is committed to expanding the breadth and depth of our content and pushing the boundaries of compelling storytelling across genres,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal television and streaming, said. “I am excited to unveil a dynamic slate of new programming that truly offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of comedy, reality, true crime or sports.”



