Stimulus checks to all of the eligible taxpayers it has on file have been finished being issued, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This means some Americans will be required to ask for the money when they file their tax return for last year. If you are still waiting for your $600 stimulus check, a Plan B could be necessary.Full Article
Stimulus Checks Are Out, but You Didn't Receive Yours? Here's What to Do
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Stimulus Checks Helped US Retail Sales Surge 5.3% in January
Wibbitz Top Stories
Stimulus Checks Helped US Retail Sales Surge 5.3% in January.
On Feb. 16, the Commerce Department said Americans used their..
You might like
More coverage
IRS Computer Glitch Causes 10s Of Thousands To Mistakenly Be Told They Won't Receive Stimulus Check
CBS 11 Dallas
An apparent IRS computer glitch resulted in the wrong message being sent out to thousands of taxpayers who are awaiting their $600..
Biden backs checks for Americans making $75,000
Reuters Studio