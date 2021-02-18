NASA's Perseverance rover set for dramatic Mars landing. Its mission? Find signs of life.
Published
Mars expects to greet Perseverance, NASA's six-wheeled robotic explorer, Thursday afternoon, but only after a dramatic landing attempt.
Published
Mars expects to greet Perseverance, NASA's six-wheeled robotic explorer, Thursday afternoon, but only after a dramatic landing attempt.
The rover will attempt a tricky touchdown on Mars in hunt for life
A six-wheeled rover made by NASA is expected to land on Mars this Thursday. The rover, called The Perseverance, will hunt for..