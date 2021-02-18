Texas winter storm gaining new urgency
The Texas winter storm is gaining new urgency, with many people still fighting to survive in their own homes. Janet Shamlian reports.Full Article
The White House said on Thursday a severe winter storm engulfing Texas and nearby states was the type of extreme weather event that..
Millions of people in Texas are still without power and water because of the deadly winter disaster slamming much of the Midwest...